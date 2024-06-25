Bediatuo Asante is performing the two assignments simultaneously – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that Nana Bediatuo Asante will concurrently serve as Executive Secretary and Ambassador-at-Large.



The announcement was made during the presentation of letters of credence on Monday, June 24.



An Ambassador-at-Large is an ambassador with special duties not tied to a specific country.



Additionally, changes in other diplomatic positions were revealed: Francisca Ashietey-Odunton is the High Commissioner Designate to South Africa, and Vice Admiral Seth Amoama is the High Commissioner Designate to Nigeria.