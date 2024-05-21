Bediatuo Asante refutes claims of advising Canadian Embassy on visa reduction

General News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Executive Secretary to the President, has strongly denied reports that he advised the Canadian Embassy to reduce the number of visas issued to Ghanaians.



His legal team has labeled these reports as completely false and urged the public to dismiss them.



"We are instructed to inform the public that the publication referred to supra is palpably false and same should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves," stated the legal team in their rejoinder.



Reports alleged that Mr. Bediatuo Asante had a private meeting with Christopher Thornley, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, during which he supposedly advised a reduction in visa issuance to address the increasing number of Ghanaians, especially the youth, leaving the country.



However, Mr. Bediatuo’s legal team clarified that this claim is not only false but also a distortion of facts. "Mr. Thornley ended his duty as the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana in 2016," they emphasized, making the alleged meeting impossible.



The letter, signed by Gary Nimako Marfo, Managing Partner of Marfo & Associates, reiterated, "The public should disregard such unfounded reports," and called for the misinformation to be treated with the contempt it deserves.