Before your Imani, there was 'day and night' campaigning - B24 National Coordinator replies Franklin Cudjoe for mocking Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Andy Owusu, National Coordinator for the Bawumia Volunteers 2024 (B24) campaign, has clashed with IMANI Africa President Franklin Cudjoe over mockery of the newly formed campaign group.



Cudjoe criticized the B24's "24-hour campaign" strategy, likening it to the opposition NDC's economic plan.



In response, Owusu highlighted that day and night campaigning, including dawn broadcasts, has been a longstanding practice in Ghanaian politics, employed by past leaders across parties.



He urged Cudjoe to acknowledge the NPP's proactive campaigning efforts rather than undermining them, asserting that the NDC struggles to implement their own economic strategy effectively.



The B24 campaign aims to mobilize thousands of supporters for active campaigning ahead of the December 7 elections.