Begoro fire station saves Ayipa Wood Processing Company from fire

The Begoro Fire Station of the Fanteakwa District district in the Eastern region of Ghana saved Ayipa Wood Processing Company from total fire destruction on February, 19.



According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), a distress call was received by the Begoro Fire Station at 15:58 hours reporting a fire outbreak at the Ayipa Wood Processing Company located in Feyiase, close to Begoro.



Upon receiving the call, a crew was dispatched and arrived at the scene at 16:33 hours. They took swift action and fought the fire, bringing it under control at 19:50 hours and successfully extinguishing it at 20:01 hours.



During the GNFS intervention, four wood processing machines, processed timber, and a forklift machine were salvaged by the crew.