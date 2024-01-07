'Behind the loving look was a sadist, a psychopath' - BBC drops more snippets into exposé on famous African pastor

General News of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

British broadcaster, BBC, has shared more snippets from its explosive investigative documentary on a powerful African pastor who subjects his members to horrifying human rights abuses.



The release of the documentary is scheduled to be screened in Accra, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.



The snippets, which were contained in a 45-second video shared by the global media giant on X, on Sunday, January 7, 2023, showed some of the victims of the pastor narrating the horrifying experiences they went through.



Most of the victims, who spoke out of deep pain, while others sobbed, said that they were under the pretext that they were, individually, the only ones the influential African ‘man of God’ was doing that to, unaware that it involved many more others.



One woman said, “I thought I would take what he did to me to the grave. I did not know that that thing had happened to anybody else."



“A lot of women were being abused by this man. I had no idea. I thought I was the only one,” another woman said.



Some of them, some White and Black people, said that the pastor looked like an angel but the atrocities he meted on them were unconscionable.



One woman said, “He looked loving not knowing that behind that was a sadist, a psychopath”.



“You have no idea of what I went through,” another woman said as she was bitterly weeping.



Another added, “You thought you were in the safest place in the world. But you were in the most dangerous”.



One man said that the pastor enslaved them; saying “These are children of 16, 17 years. He kept all of us in slavery. Total, absolute slavery”.



BBC, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, announced that it will be screening an investigative documentary on an influential pastor in Africa, in Accra, on January 9.



According to the global media giant, their investigation, which was spearheaded by BBC Africa Eye, revealed shocking human rights abuses by a very powerful pastor in Africa.



In an exclusive private invitation to screening, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the BBC stated that the investigation was mainly in Nigeria and other West African countries.



In a snippet of the documentary shared on Facebook, on Saturday, BBC African Eye indicated that the investigation found “mass manipulation, unimaginable horrors” by “one man”.



The 30-second snippet had a scene where people could be heard screaming in what looks like a dungeon.



Watch the snippets in the post below:







BAI/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.