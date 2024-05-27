You are here: HomeNews2024 05 27Article 1942901

Beige Bank Case: Customers receive alerts for debits -Sixth defense witness

Michael Nyinaku

The sixth defense witness in the Beige Bank founder's trial has confirmed that customers receive automatic alerts for debits and would complain to branch managers if necessary.

He emphasized that any unauthorized transaction would prompt a customer complaint, highlighting the bank's adherence to standard practices.

The witness also clarified the hierarchical structure of the bank, indicating that transactions are processed by specific departments and require verification of customer signatures.

