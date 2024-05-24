Beige Bank Case: Nyinaku didn't move funds of 10k customers without consent- witness

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In the ongoing Beige Bank case, a former branch CEO has testified that allegations of funds being moved without consent are false.



He noted that none of the 10,000 affected customers complained when the funds were moved, casting doubt on the accusations.



The witness highlighted banking practices, explaining that unauthorized movement of funds is not feasible due to stringent account security measures.



He described several improbable scenarios that would be necessary for such actions to occur, suggesting that the allegations are baseless.



The case has been adjourned for further scrutiny of the witness's testimony.