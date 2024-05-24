Beige Bank case: Allegations that Nyinaku instructed funds of over 10k customers to be moved without their consent false – Witness

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Harold Mensah, former Branch Chief Executive of Beige Bank's Tema Community (1) branch, has testified in court, refuting allegations of unauthorized fund transfers.



He stated that none of the 10,000 affected customers lodged complaints, casting doubt on the accusations against Michael Nyinaku, the bank's CEO.



Mensah outlined implausible scenarios required for such actions to occur, emphasizing the stringent banking protocols.



The defense witness highlighted the necessity of explicit instructions for any transactions, dismissing claims of Nyinaku's involvement.



The case adjourned for prosecution scrutiny. Nyinaku faces charges of embezzling GH¢2.1 billion, to which he pleads not guilty.