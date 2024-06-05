Beige Bank case: None of the over 10k customers ever rejected investment certificates – 8th Defence Witness

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The eighth defence witness in the trial of Beige Bank founder Michael Nyinaku has refuted claims that customer funds were moved without consent, stating that none of the 10,000+ customers rejected the investment certificates issued to them.



Seth Adu-Afram, a former branch chief executive, emphasized that customers were engaged and would have raised complaints if funds were moved without authorization.



He explained that customers were aware of their fixed deposits and had signed forms authorizing fund movements.



Adu-Afram's testimony aims to counter allegations that Nyinaku siphoned funds from customers without their knowledge, a charge he denies.