Beige Bank case: Not a cedi of GHc6m transferred to DYI was ever paid to Nyinaku – 7th Defense Witness

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of DYI, a subsidiary of The Beige Group, has testified in court that none of the GH¢6,000,000 transferred from First African Savings and Loans (FASL) was paid to Michael Nyinaku, the founder of the defunct Beige Bank.



Sylvia Lawson, the former CFO, emphasized that the funds were used for DYI's operations and documented according to proper bookkeeping practices.



Nyinaku, who has pleaded not guilty to charges including stealing and money laundering, is accused of misappropriating GH¢2.1 billion.



Lawson's testimony highlighted that all disbursements were in furtherance of DYI's business activities.