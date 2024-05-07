Benjamin Yawo Dei inducted as 15th headmaster of Mawuli School

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Benjamin Yawo Dei, the 15th headmaster of Mawuli School, Ho, was officially inducted into office during a church service held on the school campus.



Prior to his appointment, Mr. Dei served as the headmaster of E.P. Senior High School in Sabona. His teaching career began at Methodist Primary School in Tsito, and he later taught at schools in Tamale before serving as assistant headmaster at Buipe High School.



Mr. Dei, a product of Mawuli School himself, holds a Bachelor of Education in Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Sports from the University of Winneba.



According to Graphic Online, during a pre-induction service, Rev. S.K. Tettey, the Head of Administration and Human Resource of E.P. Church, Ghana (EPCG), advised Mr. Dei to lead with humility and emulate the example of Christ.



He encouraged the new headmaster to be attentive to others and to use his position to bear fruits that would benefit Mawuli School.



Mr. Dei, in response, pledged to work diligently to positively impact the school's development, emphasizing Mawuli School's global reputation and his commitment to fostering truthfulness, punctuality, and moral and academic excellence among the students.



Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, an alumnus of Mawuli School, assured the school of the Regional Coordinating Council's continuous support. He expressed confidence that Mr. Dei's leadership would elevate the school to greater heights.



The Director of Education, Francis Y. Agbemadi; Chairman of the school board, Kofi Attor; and President of the Old Mawuli Students’ Union (OMSU), Richard Nyarko, also pledged their support to the new headmaster.



The induction ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including the Paramount Chief of Klefe, Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, highlighting the significance of Mr. Dei's appointment to Mawuli School and the community.