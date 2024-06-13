Benlord faces murder charge for alleged shooting of soldier

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 13 June 2024

The Attorney-General has advised charging self-acclaimed traditional ruler, Benlord Ababio, with conspiracy and murder for allegedly shooting a soldier during a land dispute in Millennium City, Gomoa Fetteh.



During a hearing at Achimota District Court, Detective Inspector Adu Gyamfi revealed that Benlord's accomplice, Nana Kwakye, will also be charged with conspiracy.



The incident occurred on April 30, 2024,



when Lance Corporal Michael Danso, along with two colleagues, visited Millennium City police station to report trespassers on their land.



Benlord allegedly attacked and fatally shot Lance Corporal Danso, leading to his arrest and subsequent remand.



The court has scheduled committal proceedings for June 20, 2024. The police are continuing their investigation, with both accused individuals remaining in custody as the case progresses.