Berekum West NPP Constituency deputy organizer resigns

Politics of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Awelinga Simon, the Deputy Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Berekum West constituency, has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons.



In his resignation letter addressed to party officials, Simon expressed gratitude for the experiences and opportunities he gained during his time in office.



Despite resigning from his position, Simon affirmed his continued support for the NPP and its presidential candidate, DMB, in the upcoming December 7th, 2024, election.



He thanked the constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, and party members for their support and guidance during his tenure.



Simon also took the opportunity to apologize for his involvement in leading a demonstration against Hon. Isaac Kwasi Osei after the 2020 elections, stating that such actions were regrettable and would not be repeated.





He wished the constituency executives success in their future endeavors and expressed hope that his decision to resign would be understood and accepted.



The resignation of Awelinga Simon as the Deputy Organizer of the Berekum West constituency comes as a surprise to many within the party.



However, his decision to step down underscores the challenges faced by party executives at the grassroots level.





As the NPP prepares for the upcoming election, Simon's resignation serves as a reminder of the need for unity and cohesion within the party to achieve its goals.





Below is the full statement from him:



Dear Sir,



RESIGNATION



I write to officially tender in my resignation as the constituency Deputy organizer of our party effective immediately. After much reflection and consideration, I have come to this difficult decision to resign from my position as a constituency executive due to one or two personal reasons.



I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have gained during my time with the party at the constituency level. I would like to thank all the constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives and party faithful for the support and guidance provided to me during my tenure as Deputy Organizer in the party. I wish to state however that I am still a true member of our great party and would continue to campaign for DMB our next president coming December, 7th 2024.



I wish to use this opportunity to render unqualified apology to all Party Faithful and members especially Hon. Isaac Kwasi Osei for leading unnecessary demonstration against Him after the 2020 elections never again.



I wish all the constituency executives a continued success in their future endeavours and I hope that my decision is received with understanding.



Yours Faithfully,

……..Signed……..



Awelinga Simon (MR).



Outgoing constituency Deputy Organizer

Berekum west (NPP).