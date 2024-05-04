Bernard Mornah announces presidential ambition, pledges to tackle corruption and promote agricultural self-sufficiency

Politics of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Mornah, former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) party, has revealed his ambition to contest for the presidency, citing growing support from Ghanaians who believe in his leadership capabilities.



Speaking from his campaign office in Asylum Down, Accra, Mornah emphasized the need for courageous leadership to harness the abundant resources of Ghana and Africa for the benefit of its people, criticizing past leaders for their greed and corruption.



Asserting his commitment to service and justice, Mornah outlined his vision for agricultural self-sufficiency and responsible management of state assets. He pledged to end rice importation within eight months, support local farmers, and ensure transparent management of the extractive sector.



Mornah expressed confidence in revitalizing the PNC and garnering widespread support for his presidential bid, particularly from young people eager for leadership that represents their aspirations.