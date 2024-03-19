Bernard Mornah calls for ECG to provide electricity meters at no cost to citizens

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Mornah, former PNC national chairman and convener of AriseGhana, has urged the government to distribute free electricity meters to citizens amid recent utility service interruptions, particularly in electricity supply.



In an interview on Joy Prime's Prime Morning show with Roselyn Felli, Mornah emphasized the need for citizens to receive meters at no cost, arguing that purchasing meters and paying electricity bills is unjustifiable.



He highlighted challenges faced by individuals in acquiring meters, including delays in distribution by ECG, which often leads to illegal connections due to frustration with the process.



Mornah proposed that ECG should emulate telecom providers who shifted from selling SIM cards to providing them for free, suggesting a similar approach for electricity meters.



Expressing concerns about the health implications of power outages, Mornah criticized ECG's decision to cut power to indebted healthcare providers, warning of potential loss of lives in hospitals without electricity.



He called for accountability within ECG, urging action against officials responsible for failing to collect payments from debtors and ensuring consistent revenue collection.



Mornah criticized the government's denial of the energy crisis as "dumsor," emphasizing the need for acknowledgment to facilitate solutions.



The recent power disruptions, initiated by changes in distributed transformers according to an ECG communiqué, have impacted businesses and education, with concerns raised by business owners and students about the effects on productivity and learning.



ECG has appealed for patience from citizens as efforts are made to restore stable power connections across the country.