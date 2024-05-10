Bernard Mornah calls for political change beyond NDC and NPP

Politics of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Mornah, former national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and convener of AriseGhana, argues that Ghanaians consistently voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hindering the country's progress.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mornah stressed that to see real change, Ghanaians must break away from the pattern of voting for NDC and NPP and consider alternative parties.



He asserted, “If we truly desire to serve our nation, create job opportunities, empower our industries, and elevate Ghanaian entrepreneurs, we need a new political brand. Continuing to follow the same old path will not yield different results.”



Mornah highlighted the familiar cycle of voting out one major party only to replace it with the other, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach to governance.



Additionally, Mornah expressed confidence in his own capabilities to lead Ghana, citing his commitment to combating greed within the leadership and implementing progressive policies.



He identified key issues such as economic collapse due to leadership greed, reluctance to challenge detrimental foreign policies, and failure to apply locally acquired knowledge as areas needing urgent attention.