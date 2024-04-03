Bernard Mornah condemns underage marriage in Nungua

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Bernard Monarh, the former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has voiced his concerns regarding the recent underage marriage scandal, citing it as a symptom of societal decay in Ghana.



The controversial marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, a Ga priest, and a minor named Naa Okromo has sparked widespread criticism after a video of the wedding ceremony surfaced.



The ceremony, held in Nungua on Saturday, March 30, 2024, has drawn significant attention and condemnation from the public.



During an interview on TV3, Mr. Monarh questioned the circumstances surrounding the marriage, particularly the inability to find a suitable adult bride.



He emphasized the urgent need for society to acknowledge and address the prevailing societal decay in Ghana, exemplified by such events.



Mr. Monarh expressed concern over the prevalence of underage marriages and urged churches to be vigilant, noting that the situation reflects broader societal challenges.



He highlighted the alarming trend where virginity is associated with minors, underscoring the need for collective action to combat such harmful practices.