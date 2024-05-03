Bernard Mornah declares presidential ambition, vows to transform Ghana

Politics of Friday, 3 May 2024

Bernard Anbataayela Mornah, former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) party, has announced his intention to run for President of Ghana, citing the growing support from Ghanaians who believe in his leadership abilities.



Speaking at his campaign office in Asylum Down, Accra, Mornah expressed gratitude for the widespread backing he has received, especially from the youth, and highlighted his vision to develop the country.



Mornah emphasized his belief in Ghana's abundant human, natural, and social resources, stating that courageous and principled leadership is needed to harness these resources for the nation's development.



He criticized past leaders for their greed and corruption, which, he believes, have hindered Ghana's progress. He emphasized the importance of a leader with a background rooted in service rather than self-interest, stating that becoming President is a step towards fulfilling the dreams of

Ghana's forebears.



Regarding his political platform, Mornah emphasized the revitalization of the PNC structures and collaboration with supporters nationwide to ensure his vision becomes a reality. He acknowledged the desire among Ghanaians, especially the youth, for a leader who represents their aspirations, pledging to be that leader.



Mornah, who also owns extensive farmland in northern Ghana, pledged to make Ghana self-sufficient in food production, particularly rice, within eight months of assuming office.



He emphasized the importance of food sovereignty for national security and economic stability, proposing to assist rice importers with land and technology to transition to becoming net exporters.



In addition to food sovereignty, Mornah highlighted the need to take control of the extractive sector, criticizing past practices of selling off state assets.



He promised to address any management deficiencies in state institutions through strategic reforms rather than selling off assets, ensuring that ordinary citizens benefit from Ghana's resources.