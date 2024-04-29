Betty Mould-Iddrisu criticizes NPP's handling of dumsor, praises Mahama's approach

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Former Attorney-General Betty Mould-Iddrisu has entered the discourse on Ghana's ongoing power crisis, asserting that the John Mahama administration managed the situation more effectively than the current government led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mould-Iddrisu's remarks come in response to comments made by former GIMPA Rector Professor Stephen Adei, who suggested that the current power challenges are not as severe as those experienced under the Mahama administration.



However, during an interview with TV3, Mrs. Mould-Iddrisu expressed her concerns regarding the current erratic power supply under the NPP, highlighting the situation in the Ashanti Region following the renaming of the Ameri plant.



She emphasized that the level of power outages experienced in the Ashanti Region is unprecedented, even in comparison to past administrations.



Mould-Iddrisu noted that during their time in office, the power situation was not as dire, and citizens are becoming increasingly frustrated with the current state of affairs.