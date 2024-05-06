Biadan Methodist SHTS calls for more infrastructure

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: GNA

The government’s flagship Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme has improved student enrolment at the Biadan Methodist Senior High and Technical School in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region considerably, Mrs Monica Oforiwaa Asiedu, the headmistress has said.



She said increased enrolment had left the school with no other option than to convert virtually all the workshops of the technical department into classrooms, a situation she added was impeding practical studies.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Biadan, a farming community near Berekum, Mrs Asiedu, therefore, appealed to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) to come to their aid.



She said the school required a spacious dining hall, assembly hall, and girls’ dormitory, saying currently, the “small” dining hall was also serving as the assembly hall.





In a brief history, Mrs Asiedu said the Biadan community established the school in 1998 to train 59 students on brick laying and it was absorbed by the government in 2001.



Currently, it has 2,040 students, 166 teachers, and 40 non-teaching staff, she stated, and said because of its excellent performance, coupled with the FSHS implementation student enrolment kept increasing.



Mrs Asiedu said the school also needed support to complete its entrance gate and fencing project too, saying the school was making a significant impact at Biadan and adjoining communities and appealed for support from wealthy natives of the town too.



She expressed appreciation to the Parent Association and the Old Student Association as well as the Consolidated Bank Ghana for putting up a standard sick bay for the school.