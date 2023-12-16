'Bible says be wise as a snake' - NDC's Ako Gunn justifies bribery and election rigging

Politics of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Godwin Ako Gunn, a Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared his willingness to rig election results if given the opportunity, despite his religious beliefs.



Ako Gunn asserted that election rigging is a common practice employed by political opponents and emphasized the importance of being "smart" to avoid being cheated.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, on December 15, 2023, he justified his position by stating, "What I can do at my stronghold, I believe someone else can do the same at their stronghold, so I know that if I want to win, there are certain games I wouldn’t want humans to do but the system must be able to do that."



He went on to express concern about the alleged irregularities that occur in certain strongholds during elections, implying that such actions are widespread and necessitate strategic responses.



According to him, despite his identifying as a Christian, he would not hesitate to engage in bribery and rigging if it meant securing a victory for his party.



"I am a Christian and I cannot forsake my God, but if I am contesting an election with you and I get the opportunity to bribe someone's agent and rig the election, I will do that because the Bible says be wise and smart as the snake," he added.







AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.