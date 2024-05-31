You are here: HomeNews2024 05 31Article 1944653

General News of Friday, 31 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

Biden allows Ukraine to hit some targets in Russia with US weapons

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike Russian targets near the Kharkiv region, focusing on counter-fire operations against Russian forces.

This decision comes as Russian forces gain ground in Kharkiv. The US maintains its policy against long-range strikes inside Russia but allows Ukraine to shoot down attacking Russian aircraft.

Despite US concerns about escalation, there is growing international support for relaxing restrictions on Western-supplied weapons.

Russian shelling has recently caused significant civilian casualties in Kharkiv, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure and employing double-strike tactics to maximise damage.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment