Biden allows Ukraine to hit some targets in Russia with US weapons

General News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: BBC

US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied weapons to strike Russian targets near the Kharkiv region, focusing on counter-fire operations against Russian forces.



This decision comes as Russian forces gain ground in Kharkiv. The US maintains its policy against long-range strikes inside Russia but allows Ukraine to shoot down attacking Russian aircraft.



Despite US concerns about escalation, there is growing international support for relaxing restrictions on Western-supplied weapons.



Russian shelling has recently caused significant civilian casualties in Kharkiv, with Ukrainian officials accusing Russia of targeting civilian infrastructure and employing double-strike tactics to maximise damage.