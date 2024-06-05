Biden announces asylum restrictions to ‘control border’

General News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: BBC

President Joe Biden has issued new executive actions to address the surge in migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border.



The actions allow officials to quickly remove migrants entering the US illegally without processing their asylum requests once a daily threshold is met and the border is "overwhelmed."



The move has been criticized by immigration activists and Democratic lawmakers, who argue it is a "step in the wrong direction" and may spark legal battles.



The White House defends the actions as necessary to "gain control of our border" amid a record number of migrant arrivals.