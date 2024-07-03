Biden blames jet lag and travel for poor debate performance

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: BBC

President Joe Biden has blamed jet lag for his poor debate performance last week, stating he "wasn't very smart" for extensive travel beforehand.



Despite returning from travel on June 15, nearly two weeks before the June 27 debate, he admitted nearly falling asleep on stage.



This comes amid concerns over his mental fitness and calls from Texas Congressman Lloyd Doggett for Biden to step aside.



Biden, 81, also battled a cold during the debate and spent time preparing at Camp David. Despite these issues, Biden remains the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee and is determined to stay in the race.