Biden condemns 'sick' attempt on Trump's life

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: BBC

President Joe Biden condemned the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, urging Americans to denounce such violence.



After the shooting at a Butler, Pennsylvania rally, where Trump was injured, one attendee killed, and two others injured, Biden called for unity, stating, "We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It's sick."



Emphasizing the need to reject violence, Biden expressed gratitude for Trump's safety and praised the Secret Service's swift response. He also mentioned pulling campaign ads following the incident.