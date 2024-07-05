Biden faces donor pressure as he digs in on re-election bid

General News of Friday, 5 July 2024

Source: BBC

President Joe Biden is under pressure from major Democratic donors to step down after a poor debate performance.



Donors like Abigail Disney, Damon Lindelof, Ari Emanuel, and Gideon Stein are threatening to withhold funds unless Biden is replaced. Biden, 81, insists he will remain the candidate against Donald Trump in the upcoming election.



The criticism stems from concerns about Biden's ability to win and his mental faculties. Despite the pressure, Biden's campaign reported raising $38 million recently.



Biden plans to address concerns in a primetime TV interview and a rally in Wisconsin. Polls indicate a growing lead for Trump.