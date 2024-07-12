Biden misidentifies Vice President Kamala Harris as Trump

General News of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: Reuters

During a press conference, US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as former President Donald Trump.



Biden clarified that he chose Harris as vice president because she is qualified to be president, emphasizing her accomplishments as a senator and prosecutor.



He praised her advocacy for women's reproductive freedoms over the past four years, reinforcing her qualifications for the presidency.



"She is qualified to be president," Biden stated, highlighting his confidence in her abilities.