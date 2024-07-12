You are here: HomeNews2024 07 12Article 1959455

Source: Reuters

Biden misidentifies Vice President Kamala Harris as Trump

Joe Biden attends a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit [REUTERS/Leah Millis] Joe Biden attends a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit [REUTERS/Leah Millis]

During a press conference, US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as former President Donald Trump.

Biden clarified that he chose Harris as vice president because she is qualified to be president, emphasizing her accomplishments as a senator and prosecutor.

He praised her advocacy for women's reproductive freedoms over the past four years, reinforcing her qualifications for the presidency.

"She is qualified to be president," Biden stated, highlighting his confidence in her abilities.

