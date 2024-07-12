You are here: HomeNews2024 07 12Article 1959533

Source: Reuters

Biden mistakenly refers to Zelenskiy as Putin before correcting himself

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskiy [REUTERS/Yves Herman] Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskiy [REUTERS/Yves Herman]

At the NATO summit, U.S. President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden quickly corrected himself, emphasizing his focus on defeating Putin. The room gasped at the error. Biden's slip came during an event launching an initiative to support Ukraine's security.

Zelenskiy humorously responded, saying, "I am better (than Putin)." Biden agreed, adding, "You are a hell of a lot better," eliciting laughter from the room.

Biden's performance has recently faced scrutiny, particularly after a weak debate against former President Donald Trump, but he remains committed to his re-election bid.

