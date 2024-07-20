You are here: HomeNews2024 07 20Article 1961894

General News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Biden vows to run as more Democrats ask him to drop out

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

US President Joe Biden is reaffirming his commitment to stay in the 2024 presidential race despite increasing calls from Democrats for him to step aside.

Biden's inner circle is reportedly discussing his future amid party pressures, loss of major donors, and concerns over maintaining control of Congress.

Vice-President Kamala Harris reassured donors of their chances, while Biden’s re-election campaign chair emphasized his determination to defeat Donald Trump.

Biden, currently quarantined with mild Covid-19 symptoms, insists he will run unless advised otherwise by a doctor.

The Democratic National Convention is approaching, where Biden is expected to be officially nominated.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment