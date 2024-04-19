Birim North District issues ultimatum to illegal miners in Akyem Ntronang area

Regional News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Birim North District Security Council has given illegal miners in the Akyem Ntronang area a 72-hour ultimatum to cease their operations and remove all mining equipment from the community.



The directive comes after a community engagement and sensitization session held on April 2, 2024, involving local chiefs and residents.



Chiefs of Akyem Ntronang previously protested against the mining activities, citing concerns about environmental degradation and the alleged involvement of the District Chief Executive (DCE) Raymond Damptey.



