Bishop Adonteng Boateng rescues child from fiery crash on Maryland highway

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bishop John Adonteng Boateng of Divine Word International Ministries in Woodbridge became a hero on April 8 when he rescued a child from a fiery crash on I-495 in Prince George's County near Maryland Route 4.



Boateng and his wife were driving to a meeting when they witnessed the accident and quickly pulled over to assist.



The crash involved a dump truck that had overturned and caught fire after experiencing a flat tire, as well as an SUV that overturned while trying to avoid the truck.



Boateng described the scene as chaotic, with a huge explosion occurring shortly after they arrived. Boateng's courageous act was captured on video, showing him carrying the burned child away from the flames.



"He was crying 'mommy, mommy,' so I took him away from there and I told him 'your Mommy's fine.' All his clothes were burned, his legs were burned, his back was burned also,"



"He was asking me if he was going to die and he was crying very bitterly seeking for the mother but the mother was at the time really, really burned," Boateng shared to ABC 7 News - WJLA.



Despite the harrowing circumstances, Boateng was inspired by the bravery and unity shown by others at the scene who also helped in any way they could. He noted that in times of difficulty, people came together to support each other, which he found beautiful.



Following the accident, Maryland State Police reported that several individuals, including an adult and child from both vehicles involved, were taken to the hospital for treatment.



Boateng's quick thinking and bravery in the face of danger undoubtedly saved a life and served as an example of selfless heroism.



Watch the video below:





