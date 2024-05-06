Bishop lays foundation for Good News Church building in Kaneshie

Regional News of Monday, 6 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Right Reverend Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey, Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, has initiated the construction of a church building for the Good News Methodist Church in the Kaneshie North Circuit, laying the foundation stone for this significant project.



Accompanied by key figures such as the Synod Secretary of the Accra Diocese, Very Rev. Doris Saah, and the Lay Chairman of Accra Diocese, Joseph Eduam, among others, Bishop Bortey led prayers for the successful completion of the construction without hindrance, asking for divine protection for all workers involved in the project.



During the ceremony, Bishop Bortey, in a Graphic Online report, emphasized the importance of the church building, praying that it would stand as a beacon of strength and beauty where the glory of the Lord would dwell forever.



He called upon the congregation to welcome Jesus into their lives for transformation, highlighting the theme of the sermon, "Chosen by God."



Bright Eric Quansah, a Society Steward of Good News Methodist Church, provided a brief history of the church, which started as a prayer group in 1998 and was later converted into a nursery society in 2003.



Under the leadership of Very Rev. Dr Eric Asante-Danquah, the church was inaugurated as a full society of the Methodist Church in 2016.



Quansah expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the church's growth and development, especially those who supported the construction of the new church building.



He noted that after worshiping in the old chapel for over six years, the decision was made to construct a permanent place of worship, with the sod-cutting ceremony taking place in 2016.



Citations were presented to individuals who made significant contributions to the foundation stone-laying ceremony, acknowledging their efforts in bringing the church to its current status.



The construction of the church building, which will also include a church hall and offices, marks an important milestone for the Good News Methodist Church and its members.



