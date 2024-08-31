'Black tax' - why some young Africans want to stop sending money back home

Diasporia News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: BBC

Kenyan influencer Elsa Majimbo's recent TikTok rant against "black tax" has ignited debate.



Majimbo criticized the expectation for successful Africans to financially support extended family, a practice deeply rooted in the African philosophy of ubuntu.



She shared her frustration about being pressured to help relatives, reflecting broader tensions over this communal responsibility.



While some agree with Majimbo's stance, others see it as a necessary aspect of community support. Critics, including Dr. Chipo Dendere, argue that black tax is a legacy of colonialism and economic inequalities.



Despite the strain, many Africans abroad, like Gabe Mutseyekwa from Zimbabwe, highlight the challenge of balancing personal financial health with family obligations.



The discussion underscores a complex issue where financial support is both a burden and a deeply ingrained cultural expectation.