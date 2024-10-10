Blame Akufo-Addo for ‘galamsey’, not Mahama –Nana Yaa Jantuah to NPP

Politics of Thursday, 10 October 2024
Source: classfmonline.com
Former Convention People's Party General Secretary Nana Yaa Jantuah has criticized those blaming John Mahama for illegal mining (galamsey) issues in Ghana, asserting that President Nana Akufo-Addo should be held accountable.
Jantuah highlighted that the constitution designates the President as the sole owner of all mineral resources, emphasizing that any mismanagement falls on Akufo-Addo.
She urged Ghanaians to stop linking Mahama to the mining crisis, stating, "Nana Akufo bears that responsibility," and reiterated that Mahama has no control over the situation.