Source: The Chronicle

Bloody clash averted at Kwahu Abetifi

In Kwahu Abetifi, a clash was narrowly avoided when a group led by the Etenea-Bretuo family clashed with the palace over the installation of Nana Yaa Asantewaa as Obapanin.

The family intended to reintroduce her as the leader, but opponents objected, leading to a scuffle.

The conflict stemmed from a long-standing chieftaincy dispute and disagreements over her authority.

The situation escalated, resulting in the destruction of property and the intervention of security forces to prevent violence.

