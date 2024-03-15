Bloomberg philanthropies donates traffic management equipment to AMA

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has received Traffic Management Equipment from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS).



The donation, according to Daily Guide Network, aims to enhance the city's enforcement drive to mitigate road hazards. The equipment includes LED-light batons, reflective vests, traffic cones, directional signposts, and raincoats.



Rebecca Bavinger, a Public Health Professional at Bloomberg Philanthropies, handed over the equipment to the AMA during her visit to Ghana as part of a six-day working visit.



The initiative will officially end in 2025, and Bavinger expressed her appreciation to the AMA for the collaboration, describing the partnership as wonderful. She emphasized the importance of leadership to accomplish as much as possible within the next twenty-one months of the partnership.



The initiative has achieved significant milestones, including the construction of road safety enhancement works at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, London Market Street, and the training of police officers, communication agencies, and the AMA enforcement team.



The BIGRS has also donated 12-speed guns to AMA for the Police and worked with journalists to report on road safety issues.



The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, who received the equipment, expressed gratitude to Bloomberg Philanthropies for their unwavering support and commitment to road safety initiatives.



She identified motorbikes as the major challenge to road safety in the city and stressed the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the escalating risks posed by motorbikes on the streets of Accra. She assured that the Assembly would intensify education and enforcement activities to deter deviant behaviors on the road.



The BIGRS aims to reduce road crash fatalities and injuries in low and middle-income countries and cities by implementing a comprehensive set of actions that are proven to save lives.



The BIGRS commenced its third phase in 2020, which will run to 2025. The priority cities of the new BIGRS phase include Accra, Addis Ababa, Bengaluru, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Guadalajara, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Kampala, Kumasi, Mumbai, New Delhi, Sao Paulo, Salvador, and Recife.