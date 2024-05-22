BoG Governor appointed Chairman of COCOBOD Educational Trust Fund Committee

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has been appointed chairman of a newly formed five-member committee tasked with managing COCOBOD’s educational trust fund.



The committee includes:



-Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES)

-Bismarck Fuachie, 2022 National Best Cocoa Farmer

-Dr. Emmanuel A. Opoku, Deputy Chief Executive of Operations at COCOBOD

-Ray Ankrah, Deputy Chief Executive of Finance and Administration at COCOBOD

-Francis Opoku, Director, Legal and Solicitor Secretary at COCOBOD



The committee's primary mandate is to provide essential primary educational infrastructure for the children of cocoa farmers in underserved cocoa-growing regions.



Speaking at the committee's inauguration in Accra on Monday, May 20, 2024, Dr. Addison emphasized the committee's commitment to making a significant impact on cocoa farming communities through education.



“I acknowledge the calibre of individuals chosen to serve with me on the trust. Their collective experience and expertise will undoubtedly enrich our efforts and lead us towards success. Having previously chaired the COCOBOD scholarship scheme, I am deeply humbled to be entrusted with a leadership role in the COCOBOD educational trust fund, ” Dr. Addison stated.