Boankra Inland Port Project has been halted due to allegation of inflated cost of the project – Report

The Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal (BILT) project has been halted due to an alleged inflated cost for the first phase.

The agreed amount of 4 million dollars for earthworks reportedly ballooned to about 30 million dollars, causing a dispute between the Concessionaire and the Ministry of Transport.

The Ghana Shippers Authority brought in a consultancy company, Vision Consult, which failed to include the cost of earthworks in the project's designs.

After the contract was canceled, Ashanti Port Services Limited (APSL) filed a lawsuit against the Ghana Shippers Authority seeking damages amounting to over 3 billion US dollars.

