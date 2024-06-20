Boeing crash families demand record $25bn fine

General News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: BBC

Families of the 346 victims of the Boeing 737 Max plane crashes are seeking $24.8 billion in fines and prosecution for "the deadliest corporate crime in US history".



They argue that the company's actions led to the crashes and that Boeing has a history of prioritizing profits over safety.



The US Justice Department is considering reviving a criminal charge of fraud against Boeing, which was previously settled.



The families are demanding accountability and an independent monitor to ensure the company's safety and compliance measures are improved.