Source: BBC

Boeing crash families demand record $25bn fine

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun before Congress this week

Families of the 346 victims of the Boeing 737 Max plane crashes are seeking $24.8 billion in fines and prosecution for "the deadliest corporate crime in US history".

They argue that the company's actions led to the crashes and that Boeing has a history of prioritizing profits over safety.

The US Justice Department is considering reviving a criminal charge of fraud against Boeing, which was previously settled.

The families are demanding accountability and an independent monitor to ensure the company's safety and compliance measures are improved.

