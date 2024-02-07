Bogoso Mine: Ghana Mine Workers Union request new investors

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been urged by the Ghana Mine Workers Union to bring in fresh investors for the Bogoso mine.



The Union alleges that the mine's present management has not made sufficient investments, leading to a debt of over $20 million owed to workers and other stakeholders.



Abdul Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the Union, responded to a protest by certain groups of workers who were calling for new investors to be brought in for the Bogoso and Prestea mines.



“The expectation was that once the notice period had elapsed and Future Global Resources would have shown proof of their capacity to run the mine, the mining lease is still in the hands of Future Global Resources, that is quite worrying. So as workers we have never had our peace of mind, salaries are delayed, tier and tier two are in arrears and even our welfare dues they are unable to pay. So the company currently owes the workers close to $20 million,” he said.



The company's management was protested against by Bogoso and Prestea mine workers three weeks ago.



The workers were demanding payment for their salaries, as well as their tier one and tier two pension arrears, among other things.



The Ghana Mine Workers Union has been petitioned by the workers to intervene and handle the matter.