Bole: Small Scale Miners bare teeth at Regional Minister over security brutality

Regional News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Small-scale miners in Bole District have accused Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazi Jibril, of brutality and favoritism towards Chinese miners.



On June 21, 2024, Mahama Yakubu, a local miners' organizer, and his driver were severely injured by military forces when trying to address grievances.



The miners claimed the minister was protecting Chinese interests while using military force to intimidate local miners. They demand an end to the harassment, an investigation into the minister's actions, equal legal treatment for all miners, and support for the affected locals.



The incident highlights alleged corruption and abuse of power by the minister.