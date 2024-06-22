Bole clashes: National Security Minister meets Bolewura, other stakeholders

Regional News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: 3news

National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah has visited Bole in the Savannah Region to address security concerns following tensions between the military and illegal miners.



He emphasized the importance of collaboration among key stakeholders to maintain peace and security, especially in light of chieftaincy disputes and the threat of terrorism.



The Minister urged residents to support peaceful elections in 2024 and to report any suspicious activities under the "see something, say something" initiative.



Bolewura Safo Kutugefeso assured the Minister of the community's commitment to maintaining security.