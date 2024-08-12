Bongo witchcraft accusation: Community pushes for out-of-court settlement

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.a1radioonline.com

In Ghana's Upper East Region, a lecturer and five pastors, among others, were arrested for accusing 61-year-old Ayidaana Abotisei of witchcraft, leading to her near-lynching in the Adaboya community.



The accused allegedly forced her to confess to a fetish priest, violating Ghana's criminal laws.



While the case is under investigation, community unrest grows, with some locals pushing for an out-of-court settlement to protect the community's reputation.



However, the victim's family insists on pursuing legal action, despite the pressure from local leaders. The victim remains in hiding for safety.