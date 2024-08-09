You are here: HomeNews2024 08 09Article 1968407

Source: Daily Guide

Boniface Gambila slams Mahama for stoking diplomatic row between Ghana and Burkina

Boniface Gambila, Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso, has condemned NDC flagbearer John Mahama’s recent criticism of President Akufo-Addo's handling of relations with Burkina Faso.

Mahama’s remarks, which allege that Akufo-Addo’s actions have strained diplomatic ties, are seen as politically motivated and potentially harmful.

Gambila argues that Mahama’s comments could incite negative sentiment in Burkina Faso, undermining Ghana’s efforts to support Burkina Faso in combating terrorism.

He defended President Akufo-Addo’s initiatives, including mobilizing U.S. support and contributions through the Accra Initiative, and urged that Mahama’s statements be disregarded.

