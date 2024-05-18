Bono East REGSEC prevents potential chieftaincy clash in Portor

Regional News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Bono East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) swiftly intervened to prevent a potential outbreak of violence in Portor, situated within the Kintampo Municipality.



Their decisive action has restored relative calm to the region, which was previously plagued by sporadic gunfire and property damage.



Tensions had been escalating in Portor over the past week, characterized by sporadic gunshots, property destruction, and confrontations between opposing factions. The unrest stemmed from the contentious installation of a new chief by the Lukpewura, facing staunch opposition from certain quarters.



Despite traditionally being recognized as Moo/Nkoranza land in the Bono East region, Portor has a predominantly Gonja population, leading to longstanding disputes over custodianship with the Gonja Traditional Council.



The recent clashes were triggered by the installation of a chief from one Gonja gate by the overlord of Gonjaland, sparking rebellion from another faction.



Following a meeting with leaders of the opposing factions in Techiman last Wednesday, the Bono East REGSEC engaged with the youth and broader community in Portor to promote peace. Representatives from the Chawchaw and Bawa families, along with their supporters, were involved in discussions, with a focus on addressing property attacks and an attempted assassination of a leader.



In 2016, one of the leaders tragically lost his life in a shooting incident while praying in a mosque, underscoring the severity of the situation.



Bono East Minister Kwasi Adu-Gyan, leading the efforts, emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and urged both factions to prioritize harmony and mutual respect.



Meanwhile, the assembly member for Portor East electoral area called for firm action by security personnel against perpetrators to uphold peace and order in the community.