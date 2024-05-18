Bono East REGSEC prevents potential chieftaincy clash in Portor

Regional News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Bono East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has successfully averted a potential violent chieftaincy clash in Portor, Kintampo Municipality, through swift intervention.



The region, previously experiencing sporadic gunfire and property destruction, is now relatively calm due to the decisive action taken by REGSEC.



Recent events in Portor had created a tense atmosphere marked by sporadic gunshots, property destruction, and the chasing of opponents. These disturbances were sparked by the installation of a new chief by the Lukpewura, which faced strong opposition.



Portor, traditionally known as Moo/Nkoranza land in the Bono East region, has a majority Gonja population, leading to longstanding claims by the Gonja Traditional Council to the area's custodianship.



The clashes were ignited by the overlord of Gonjaland installing a chief from one of the Gonja gates, leading to rebellion from another faction.



Following a meeting with leaders of the two opposing factions in Techiman, the Bono East REGSEC engaged with the youth and broader community in Portor to foster peace.



They met with representatives from the Chawchaw and Bawa families, inspected attacked properties, and addressed an attempted assassination of one of the leaders.



The Bono East Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence among community members, urging both factions to work towards harmony and mutual respect.



The assembly member for Portor East electoral area also called on security personnel to maintain peace and order by adopting a firm stance against perpetrators.