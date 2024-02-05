Bono East queen mothers declare support for Mahama

Politics of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress's flagbearer, Mr. John Mahama, has received the support of queen moms in the Bono East Region.



This came about following the former First Lady Lordina Mahama's encounter with the Bono East Regional Women's Organiser of the NDC, Esther Owusu Baffour, and her group during the latter's campaign visit in the area.



Led by Nana Serwaa Bonsu Ohemaa of the Amantin Traditional Area, the queen mothers of the Bono East Region disclosed that the former first lady was committed to the development of their region and would frequently visit them to inquire about their progress.



Ohemaa Nana Serwaa Bonsu urged Mrs. Lordina Mahama to make sure the NDC puts in a lot of effort to guarantee a landslide victory in the 2024 elections, pointing out that the current administration has ignored the Bono East Region.



"The Bono East region always had a special recognition under former First Lady Lordina Mahama. She always visited us and ensured we had developmental projects. Lordina Mahama took most of us on foreign trips which helped us a lot so we are throwing support behind Lordina and her husband to win power and bring back development to the Bono East Region," she said.



She continued by stating that Lordina Mahama ensured that every community in the area profited from significant development during the period of the former John Mahama administration.



NDC's Bono East Regional Women's Organizer, Esther Owusu Baffour, expressed gratitude to the queen mother and gave them her word that her party will do everything in its power to guarantee the NDC's victory in the general elections of 2024.