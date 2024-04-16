Bono Region: Arrest made in machete attack on teen in Fetentaa

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

A man in his twenties has been captured for allegedly slashing a 14-year-old boy with a machete in Fetentaa, situated in the Berekum West District of the Bono region.



The incident occurred last Friday while the victim, Raphael Oteng, was assisting his sister on their cashew farm. According to the victim's sister, Matilda Baafi, the suspect approached them on the farm, requesting water. However, after providing the water, he began making unwanted advances towards her, which she promptly rejected.



Feeling scorned, the suspect then reportedly attacked Raphael, initiating a struggle. Despite Matilda's efforts to seek help from neighboring farms, upon their return, both her brother and the suspect had vanished, leaving behind traces of blood.



Upon reaching home, they discovered Raphael's critical condition and promptly rushed him to the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, where he underwent surgical procedures to treat wounds sustained from the attack, including two slashed fingers.



Kwaku Boabeng, the victim's father, expressed shock over the incident, highlighting the severity of his son's injuries.



Confirming the occurrence, Emmanuel Effah Kwaku, a Unit Committee member, disclosed that the assailant fled the scene but was later apprehended following a search operation. Subsequently, he was handed over to the police.



The suspect is currently in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings, with a scheduled court appearance slated for April 30.