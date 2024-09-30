You are here: HomeNews2024 09 30Article 1987613

Bono Region's disunity poses election threat - P.K. Sarpong warns

Stephen Ntim, National Chairman for New Patriotic Party Stephen Ntim, National Chairman for New Patriotic Party

In a letter to Chairman Ntim, P.K. Sarpong criticized the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) state in the Bono region, calling it "disheveled" and a "pale shadow" of its past.

Attending an economic symposium, he noted the party's lack of cohesion and direction, which he blames for poor performance in the 2020 elections.

Sarpong urged immediate action to combat infighting and marginalization of former executives, warning that continued passivity could lead to another disappointing electoral outcome.

With the 2024 elections approaching, he emphasized the urgent need for unity and proactive engagement to ensure the party's success.

