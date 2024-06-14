Bono Regional House of Chiefs disclaims suspension of Berekum Traditional Council

Regional News of Friday, 14 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has denied suspending the Berekum Traditional Council, contrary to claims by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.



In response to a court motion, the House clarified that the suspension decision was made by individual paramount chiefs, not the House itself.



Nana Ofori Gyabaah, challenging the suspension, filed a writ at the Sunyani High Court.



The House's Registrar, Madam Ama Konadu Kusi, affirmed that the Berekum Traditional Council cannot be suspended as it is not a member, only its Paramount Chief is. The chiefs’ decision was personal, not an official stance of the House.